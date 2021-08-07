Ariana Grande performs in Fortnite this weekend as part of her Rift Tour

We’re betting that social media has already blasted the fact that Grammy-winner Ariana Grande is rocking the Fortnite scene this weekend as she performs multiple shows for the game’s murderous population.

“Building on and incorporating other celebrated Fortnite moments, the Rift Tour will begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game,” Epic said. “Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide.”

In addition to watching the shows, players can play as Ariana, wear her clothes, or take her little piggy out for a pet. All attendees are also going to get a commemorative fluffy umbrella to remember this auspicious occasion.

The first show was last night at 6 p.m. EDT, but you can still make the rest of them: The next one is at 2 p.m. EDT as this post goes live, followed by one at midnight tonight (EDT) and another one at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT tomorrow. Or you could just snag the highlights!