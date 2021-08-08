Runes of Magic offers an FAQ ahead of its upcoming server merges

Server merges! They’re fun for the family, assuming that the family in question has some really weird definitions of fun. Also, they’re coming to Runes of Magic, with several European servers and two North American servers merging into one in order to ensure a better overall player experience. We probably should have led with that part, huh? There is a whole FAQ on the merge process, including a quick note to anyone worried about the server economy that the developers have decided that doesn’t really matter if the server is nearly empty.

Players worried about their names are assured that if two characters share the same name, the character with the higher level will keep the name; if they have an equal level, the character with more playtime gets the name. Friend lists should remain identical after the merge, although some characters on the list may have new names as a result. If you have any questions, check out the rundown ahead of time; it should answer the most common ones. That’s kind of the point.