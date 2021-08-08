The MOP Up: Wild Terra 2 invites you to have a good time on, uhhh… Plague Island

With a name like “Plague Island,” you know you’re in for a great time! This zone will be the first seasonal continent that Wild Terra 2 is adding to the game, only lasting for three to four months.

“The first season starts this fall! Travelers will sail to the island, where they will face a long-raging plague epidemic, explore gloomy forests, swamps, abandoned villages, and will know a story of the island.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Hood: Outlaws and Legends added a new PvE mode: “Named State Heist, this PvE mode replaces the enemy player team with deadlier opposition from the State and introduces challenging new mechanics, emphasizing stealth and cooperation. In place of opposing players, your team of four is pitted against a far more dangerous and responsive State with limitations on respawning that creates a completely new dynamic.”

Path of Exile gave a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Kalguurans, which have appeared in the recent Expedition League.

Ragnarok M is doing a “Believe in Magic” crossover with Disney that includes Disney furniture and outfits.

MIR 4, the latest in this long-running series, started taking pre-registrations. “The game beautifully portrays the mystical and elegant life of the Orient, offering a truly singular experience for MMORPG players across the world.”

Bungie and Ubisoft have joined forces to sue cheat website Ring-1, which has been selling hacks, aimbots, and ESP tools.

Club Farm Tycoon is a new sub-game of Roblox where players can build and sell farm-type-stuff. It’s innovative!

“This week adds lots of new features and improvements to spacewalk control,” said Osiris: New Dawn. “The first and third-person modes have gotten a rewrite to greatly improve moment and viewing while in space.”

MapleStory confirmed that there was a problem with some elite mob drop rates that “did not align with our development goals of improving the accessibility of these items.”

Whoops: Pokemon Go accidentally flagged a whole lot of accounts as cheaters, banned them, and is now trying to fix it. It’s taking a while.

Habbo is wrapping up summer with Vaporware Vibes, an event set in the ’80s era of Miami. Translation: Neon everywhere.

My.Games has partnered with Google for a second round of Game Drive, which is “a business acceleration program offering up to $30M investment in mobile games projects.”

Elsword is opening up another round of 4th Paths:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line