Bless Unleashed will now let PC founder’s pack buyers redeem their rewards on all servers

This past weekend, we checked in on the PC launch of Bless Unleashed, which had a number of problems including one where founder’s pack buyers were getting their paid-for rewards when moving from one region or server to another — a process that the devs said they would be correcting in order to “avoid confusion.”

It turns out, however, that Round 8 Studio has elected to do an about-face on this regard, noting that founder’s pack players were more often than not trying to move to servers that were less congested or unstable during the MMO’s rocky launch. So now, those who purchased either of the Deluxe, Exalted, or Ultimate Founder’s Packs will be able to get the freebies that come with those packs at every server beyond their initial choice. This adjustment will be applied after a maintenance period that’s happening “in the near future.”