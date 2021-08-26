Fallout 76 outlines what will happen when the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode goes offline

With Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter battle royale mode shutting down this fall, fans of the mode may be wondering what happens next or whether cosmetics that were unique to the mode will be making a comeback. A number of those questions were answered in the game’s latest Inside the Vault news post.

Cosmetics from Nuclear Winter will be added to the reward pools of a number of the game’s open world events, though any trophies that players may have earned from the mode will not be unlockable in any other way. Incidentally, those who completed at least one match of Nuclear Winter will be getting a pennant decoration for their CAMPs, while players will also get six Perk Coins for every Nuclear Winter Perk Card earned up to a maximum of 600 and one Perk Coin per Overseer Ticket earned up to a maximum of 200. Finally, Vault 51 will be freely explorable once the Fallout Worlds update arrives.

The newsletter has a few other tidbits for players to read up on, including a recap of QuakeCon reveals and details on a Mystery Pick event running at the Purveyor between now and August 30th.

