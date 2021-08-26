DC Universe Online’s House of Legends launches new hub, episode, and allies system

As promised, Daybreak pushed House of Legends to the DC Universe Online live servers this week. It’s a freebie episode for everyone. The episode adds the titular new hub in The Bleed, the new allies system, new dailies, updated queue UI, and the updated Superman Classic content.

“Answer The Monitor’s call and travel to his House of Legends, a new shared hero and villain hub at the center of all worlds. A vast threat approaches, and you – with your allies – will need to be stronger than you are now to face it. To get stronger, everything must change. House of Legends features this new shared hub, an updated On Duty menu with Quick Play missions, Omnibus scaling content with full rewards and with no loot locks, Save the Universe up-leveled classic content, the Allies system, new rewards, access level upgrades, Doctor Fate’s Daily Rewards, and more. For a limited time, the standard (not up-leveled) versions of Save the Universe content are also available with increased rewards. Look for both in your On Duty menu.”

Last spring, Daybreak announced an initiative to retool the game’s monetization to both sweeten the sub deal and broaden the content offerings to freebie players; the patch notes this week remind players that freemium players have scored not only the free episodes but increases to roster and currency caps, while subbers are being fêted with extra rewards, inventory slots, and drop bonuses.