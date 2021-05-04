DC Universe Online offers roadmap for free episode initiative, PS5 client, and summer updates

“Looking ahead at the next couple of months, we will bee buzzing back into the spring seasonal event (May 13) and summer seasonal event (June) with new rewards, launch a new time capsule, and of course have World of Flashpoint and other ongoing bonus weeks. […] In the next two months, the teams will continue work on our next release (roughly this summer) and begin the most preliminary work on the release after that (roughly this fall). We will of course also continue the work on the membership update and making episodes free for everyone.”

DC Universe Online dropped a major dev blog this week detailing some pretty significant changes for the game coming this summer. The studio seems to be taking a page from Standing Stone’s LOTRO by making all DCUO episodes free for everyone ahead of the summer launch, having determined that free is pretty dang popular thanks to the World of Flashpoint launch. Moreoever, there’s teasing about what’s on the way, as the team is apparently already working on the summer update, which will include a “major client and server performance task to make how [Daybreak/Dimensional Ink] handle text strings more efficient.”

Finally, the studio says it’ll soon begin work “in earnest” on the PlayStation 5 native client, plus the two releases after the summer update. “Looking even further ahead, we plan to launch our next two releases, introduce a new major feature, roll out that membership update and free episodes, bring back the fall seasonal event (October) and winter seasonal event (December), and follow through on the Community Style Initiative.” More roadmaps like this, Daybreak.