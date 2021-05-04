DC Universe Online offers roadmap for free episode initiative, PS5 client, and summer updates

“Looking ahead at the next couple of months, we will bee buzzing back into the spring seasonal event (May 13) and summer seasonal event (June) with new rewards, launch a new time capsule, and of course have World of Flashpoint and other ongoing bonus weeks. […] In the next two months, the teams will continue work on our next release (roughly this summer) and begin the most preliminary work on the release after that (roughly this fall). We will of course also continue the work on the membership update and making episodes free for everyone.”
Finally, the studio says it’ll soon begin work “in earnest” on the PlayStation 5 native client, plus the two releases after the summer update. “Looking even further ahead, we plan to launch our next two releases, introduce a new major feature, roll out that membership update and free episodes, bring back the fall seasonal event (October) and winter seasonal event (December), and follow through on the Community Style Initiative.” More roadmaps like this, Daybreak.
