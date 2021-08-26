Blizzard is changing the name of Overwatch’s character McCree

Over the course of the last month of the Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination scandal, players have wondered aloud whether Blizzard would do anything to address the fact that one of Overwatch’s characters, McCree, was named after a now-former employee tangled up in the accusations. Jesse McCree was one of three prominent developers ousted from the company earlier this month as part of Activision’s purge of Blizzard middle-managers it’s holding responsible for having failed to uphold the company’s policies. According to a message to players today, Blizzard has now made the determination that McCree needs a rename, and it will necessitate a delay of content for the game as well.
“As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for,” the studio says.
“We realize that any change to such a well-loved and central hero in the game’s fiction will take time to roll out correctly, and we’ll share updates as this work progresses. In the near term, we had planned to kick off a narrative arc in September supported with new story and game content, of which McCree was a key part. Since we want to integrate this change into that story arc, we will be delaying the new arc until later this year and instead launch a new FFA map this September.”
This is not an insignificant undertaking, as it’ll require edits and possibly rerecords of hundreds of lines of dialogue from other characters. Blizzard does say that in the future, it won’t name characters after real people – a wise rule every studio probably ought to follow.
The new FFA map referred to in the announcement, Malevento, hit the PTR today, with a planned release date of September 28th.
Worth noting here is the sharp difference in how the Overwatch team at Blizzard is handling the situation compared to Activision-Blizzard HQ, which this week stands accused by state investigators of literally shredding evidence pertinent to the lawsuit.
In other Overwatch news, the Overwatch League esports organizers announced last night that it will “pivot from live events centered around Dallas and Los Angeles and will instead return to Hawaii for postseason competition.”
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t, however Blizzard’s track record of performative caring will make me wonder how authentic their reaction is but it actually does not matter a person who is linked to a troublesome culture is getting his references removed.
Now if this will be paired with actual reforms and screenings of personnel that is something else, but i guess it makes for nice optics at least.
Even though Mccree was a generic cowboy name enough. As for what name reflects the overwatch team better, well… i guess Bobby is not on that list?
This may be low-hanging fruit, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t the right thing to do.
Not long now before Blizzard’s name changes too. I hope Mike Morheim, Frank Pearce and Allen Adham learned their lessons. With their qualification, they could have been as rich, perhaps even richer than Bobby if they did not waste their lives in making games and instead focused on riding trends in Silicon Valley. But they just had to make games, they just had to have the urge to make people happy with games! Now all those people they made happy by wasting their lives don’t even say a single word of support for them. Fools.
Similar in concept to the “Deep Fake” ai that can put someones face on someone elses digitally, there is a similar AI now that can basically reproduce digital voice of anyone given enough existing recorded data.
Being that overwatch has a tons of existing voice lines, I could see it being very possible to use such technology to replace all the occurrences of where the name is used with a new name, without needing to bring back all the voice actors.
Would be much more fun if they did not… Hey bzztMcBobbzz remember that time you shot me?