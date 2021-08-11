Kotaku is reporting that Blizzard has parted way with several more high-profile developers this week: Luis Barriga was game director on Diablo IV, while Jonathan LeCraft and Jesse McCree were designers on World of Warcraft.
“We can confirm Luis Barriga, Jesse McCree, and Jonathan LeCraft are no longer with the company,” a Blizzard rep told Kotaku. “We have a deep, talented roster of developers already in place and new leaders have been assigned where appropriate. We are confident in our ability to continue progress, deliver amazing experiences to our players, and move forward to ensure a safe, productive work environment for all.”
While Blizzard didn’t expressly say why the three were leaving the company, it seems pretty obvious that it has something to do with that lawsuit that’s been the biggest news in gaming for the last three weeks and the company’s promise to effectively root out middle-managers who facilitated the “frat boy culture” described therein. Jonathan LeCraft and Jesse McCree were both pictured in photos of the “Cosby suite” referred to in the lawsuit; another dev in the photos, Cory Stockton, apparently still remains with the company. It’s not yet clear whether Blizzard will excise McCree’s name from the Overwatch character who bears it.
Blizzard has already lost an absurd list of big-name developers over the last few years for various reasons, including Mike Morhaime, Chris Metzen, Jeff Kaplan, Ben Brode, Dustin Browder, Omar Gonzalez, Dave Kosak, Kevin Dong, Michael Chu, David Kim, Eric Braddock, Glenn Rane, Brandy Camel, Tim Morten, Ray Gresko, Frank Pearce, Chris Sigaty, and of course, Alex Afrasiabi, who himself was removed for lawsuit-inducing behavior last year. The most notable departure is only a week old, as J. Allen Brack was toppled from his spot at the top of the company.
Further reading:
• Blizzard apparently ousted three more key devs, including Diablo IV’s game director
• Activision-Blizzard shareholder group blasts response to scandal, demands board reshuffle
• Blizzard workers address the drawbacks of boycotts, gamers lament WoW’s deep decline
• Diablo community manager recounts low pay, a sexually threatening culture, and mistreatment at Blizzard
• Activision-Blizzard: Frances Townsend steps down from one studio post, Jeff Kurtenacker departs
• New exposé reveals still more layers of sexual harassment and discrimination at Blizzard
• Activision-Blizzard sexism scandal day 17: More esports sponsors consider abandoning Overwatch League
• Vague Patch Notes: Blizzard may live on, but it will never be Blizzard again
• Activision-Blizzard Day 14: Brack and Meschuk exits, fraud lawsuit, proto-union, and Q2 financials
• Q2 2021: Activision revenues are up, Blizzard MAUs are down amid sexism scandal
• The gamer in the infamous BlizzCon video says she ‘dodged a bullet’ by not working at Blizzard
• Blizzard’s J. Allen Brack is stepping down ahead of today’s investor call
• Former ArenaNet co-founder Jeff Strain calls for game dev unionization
• An Activision-Blizzard worker was arrested for bathroom peeping in 2018
• Massively Overthinking: Has Blizzard’s sexism lawsuit changed your gaming plans?
• WoW Factor: Why does this latest Blizzard scandal feel so different?
• Blizzard Day 9: Ubisoft stands in solidarity, Ashes of Creation buys Blizzard workers lunch
• Activision-Blizzard walkout organizers respond to Kotick, Kotaku exposes ‘Cosby suite’ attendees
• Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick: ‘The leadership team has heard you loud and clear’
• Massively OP Podcast Episode 332: Does every voice really matter at Blizzard?
• Blizzard workers plan walkout over sexism scandal, WoW team addresses playerbase
• Casually Classic: Making the call to quit WoW or not
• Blizzard’s sexism scandal continues, 2500 devs sign letter condemning Acti-Blizz response
• MMO Week in Review: RIP to the Blizzard you thought you knew
• Chris Metzen offers apology for Blizzard’s culture of ‘harassment, inequality, and indifference’
• Mike Morhaime to female Blizzard workers: ‘I am extremely sorry that I failed you’
• WoW Factor: No king rules forever
• J Allen Brack addresses Blizzard staff over sexism scandal, Activision doubles down on deflection
• ‘We do not serve Activision Blizzard’: Furious WoW players stage protest against Blizzard
• California sues Activision-Blizzard over discrimination and sexist, toxic work culture
Source: Kotaku
. Cheers, Angel.
Advertisement
Waiting to see what end game looks like.
I wanna see how long this will last.