Pearl Abyss shares additional details about the creatures, setting, and gameplay of DokeV

Let’s assume that your disappointment in DokeV shifting from MMO to open world action adventure hasn’t put the kibosh on your overall curiosity or interest in the game. Then you might be happy to learn that Pearl Abyss has been making the rounds to the gaming press in South Korea, offering a few additional informational tidbits about the upcoming title.

One of the primary features of DokeV is the capturing of Dokebi, the adorable little monsters in the game’s world. According to answers from the devs, capturing Dokebi is actually saving them, as they are initially created by people’s dreams and are born when unfulfilled desires or thoughts manifest in reality (so, you know, video game logic). While we’re on the subject of Dokebi, they are AI controlled except for when they combine with players for special moves, and Dokebi can be swapped out mid-fight to gain an advantage. Dokebi will also have their own stories and capture challenge level.



As for the game’s world, it’s set in a future where a company called Company (yes, really) has crafted robots to handle people’s daily chores. Naturally, Company is evil, as players learn that it is using Dokebi to create the AI chips for these robots, prompting them to set out on an adventure to free them. The game world consists of two towns and the area shown off in the latest gameplay trailer is reportedly 1/10th of the entire world’s size.

Obviously, DokeV is still in active development to the point that there is no timeline for the game’s arrival. When it does arrive, however, it will be for PC and console only and not for mobile. As for crossplay, that hasn’t been decided quite yet.