Ubisoft opens up hiring for a potential new MMO title

It would appear that Ubisoft is eager to get into the MMO genre if a number of job listings are any indicator. The studio has opened up 28 jobs for an unannounced title, including a senior game designer to create AI that reacts to differences in the game’s world; a senior technical artist to work on procedural worlds; and a backend programmer that would work on “bleeding edge online technology” with emphasis on cloud tech — all of which could easily fall in line with a new MMO’s creation.

Naturally, these are all wildly presumptive and whatever this new project is likely won’t take shape for years, but Ubisoft is obviously not averse to putting out multiplayer online games at somewhat larger scales, such as The Division series, the online racer The Crew 2, and the upcoming extreme sports playground of Riders Republic, so an MMO is not exactly outside of the studio’s wheelhouse. All we can do is wait and see. And hope that the studio decides to fix its own damaged work culture.