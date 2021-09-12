The MOP Up: Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff moves into houses

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff is constructing its housing update this month on September 17th! The devs talked about the Farm ‘n Forge update and all that’s coming after that for the game.

“We’re so excited to have housing available for players!” the team said. “We’ll have many options of items to purchase for your plot and how you’d like to decorate.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

OrbusVR’s Highsteppe update, which completely overhauls the titular town, is live. “We’ve also added a few surprises here and there, but we’ll let you discover those on your own! (Don’t want to spoil all the fun.)”

Conan Exiles made it possible for you to sheath your weapons and build small animal pens! Aww!

Why do Dark Age of Camelot’s vampires get to wall crawl while others have to pay for it? Find out in the latest grab bag!

Battle royale title Hunter’s Arena: Legends added a new duo mode, thanks to player requests.

World War II Online put out a smaller patch as it prepares for its larger fall and winter updates.

Valorant has a new patch for y’all: “This patch adds more consistency to the damage that abilities deal to opposing abilities, tweaks to everyone’s favorite two robots, and a follow through on our attempt to adjust our rank distribution.”

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries is coming to the PlayStation 5, marking a franchise return after a long absence.

Congrats to Stardew Valley, which now has sold 15 million copies!

“This week we have a quality of life update to fix a few of the more troublesome bugs players have been running into on the open seas. We’ve also made a few adjustments to resolve some of the server issues some players may have been running into lately,” said the piratey Atlas.

Moonlight Sculptor’s 100th Day celebration includes a level up bonus, attendance reward, and daily sculpture. Also the game added Thai as a supported language.

Hi-Rez’ Rogue Company added Runway to the roster:

SMITE’s dev team filled up three hours of chatter on the game’s progress:

Warface’s Heist season is live:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends rolled out Season 1: Samhain, which includes new content, upgrades, and bug fixes:

