Star Stable offers players a free horse for its anniversary

For ages on the internet we have all used the idea that something will give you a pony as accepted synecdoche for giving someone something nice. Well guess what, people? Star Stable is going to celebrate the 10-year mark by giving you a free pony. The Soul Steed is available to all players as part of the 10-year celebrations starting tomorrow, complete with a black coat and a number of special markings across its body.

The Soul Steed will be a FREE gift to all players during the 10th anniversary celebrations! 🤩🎁 This cutie is coming on Wednesday, and can be found at the event area in Moorland by Gary. 🥳 Make sure to share pictures of your new companion under #SSO10 & #SoulSteedCelebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/MaroBI0HM1 — Star Stable (@StarStable) September 14, 2021