Star Stable offers players a free horse for its anniversary

For ages on the internet we have all used the idea that something will give you a pony as accepted synecdoche for giving someone something nice. Well guess what, people? Star Stable is going to celebrate the 10-year mark by giving you a free pony. The Soul Steed is available to all players as part of the 10-year celebrations starting tomorrow, complete with a black coat and a number of special markings across its body.

To pick up your very own Soul Steed, just head over to the event area in the Moorland near Gary. (Gary, of course, is located near the event area, because where else would Gary be? Hanging out with Flag Guardian Greg , probably.) There are also other items coming along with the birthday celebration , but again, the game is giving you a literal (digital) pony to celebrate its anniversary . How can you complain?

The Soul Steed will be a FREE gift to all players during the 10th anniversary celebrations! 🤩🎁 This cutie is coming on Wednesday, and can be found at the event area in Moorland by Gary. 🥳 Make sure to share pictures of your new companion under #SSO10 & #SoulSteedCelebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/MaroBI0HM1 — Star Stable (@StarStable) September 14, 2021