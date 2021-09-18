Age of Empires IV’s stress test is open to all this weekend

There are few titles more anticipated in 2021 than Microsoft’s Age of Empires IV. Fans of the series are crossing every digit they have that the studio has made a sequel worthy of this legendary franchise. And if that’s you, then you can satisfy your curiosity right now.

This weekend only, Microsoft is running a technical stress test that’s open to everyone. The focus of the test is mainly multiplayer bouts across five maps, although you can check out the tutorial for a PvE option. Four civilizations are available for the test: English, Chinese, Holy Roman Empire, and Abbasid Dynasty. There is no NDA for the test.

“One reason we are hosting this event over a single weekend is that we are interested in driving as many people into the Technical Stress Test build as possible during this window to make sure that our matchmaking, lobbies and additional systems hold strong,” Microsoft said.

Age of Empires IV is releasing on October 28th.