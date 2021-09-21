Funcom gave a player group its blessing to build a Secret World TTRPG

It hasn’t been the best couple of years for fans of The Secret World, thanks to the fact that both games are all but in maintenance mode and the community is still mourning one of its own. But we have a bit of good news for you here: Apparently, Funcom has granted a player group the rights to build a tabletop roleplaying game based on the Secret World IP.

“We have acquired the rights from Funcom to create a TTRPG based on The Secret World MMOPRG,” the group, dubbed Star Anvil Studios, announced on Discord earlier today. “We have work just starting to spin up on this project, it took quite some work to get off the ground. We have a great team assembled including working with Sigil and hiring a writer who worked on The Secret World. Joshua Alan Doetsch will help make sure we capture the story and spirit of the game with his writing and Sigil brings top level art and layout to the project.”

The team says it’s “looking at 2022 for a Kickstarter” but says it won’t have more to share until the end of the year.

Readers will recall that Funcom has been unusually cooperative when it comes to player-run projects using its IPs; we’ve more than once covered the authorized in-universe novels of Blodwedd Mallory.

Source: Discord. Cheers, Ocho!