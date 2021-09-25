Blizzard races to address Diablo II: Resurrected launch week woes

It’s fair to say there’s been a whole lot more pressure on the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected than there would be during a normal year. With Blizzard rocked by scandals and plagued by a low game output in the last few years, the studio no doubt hopes that Resurrected will be a massive financial success – and a much-needed distraction from increasing scrutiny by the government.

While we don’t know the sales numbers for Diablo II: Resurrected just yet, it’s clear that the title is struggling with the typical launch week woes. Blizzard ran down a list of the biggest issues — which include losing character progress, character lockouts, multiplayer lobby issues, launch issues, and game uptime — while promising that the team is working hard on addressing them as soon as possible.

Once things settle out for this revamped edition of the classic action roleplaying game, Blizzard hinted that it might produce further content or features to support the community: “We definitely have lots of ideas, but right now we’re waiting to make sure that we get the core game right.”