Guild Wars 2’s WvW world restructuring beta ends early over to match-up issues

It’s been a long lead-up to a restructuring of Guild Wars 2’s world-vs.-world system, but now it finally arrived. And then left just as quickly. ArenaNet announced on Friday that the beta for world restructuring had begun. But as betas are not always smooth, this test has caused several issues with match-ups.

Initially, it looked as though the devs were going to push through these problems, but they ultimately decided to reset the system for further evaluation and future tests: “We’ve encountered a number of issues with the initial beta of World Restructuring and we’ve decided that our best course of action is to revert back to the World Linking system while we address those problems,” ArenaNet wrote. “We’ve learned a lot and will be looking to run another attempt in a few weeks.”

This ran far shorter than the original plan, which was to leave the beta up until October 1st.

In a subsequent post-mortem, the developers acknowledged that “things didn’t go the way we had intended” but that the short-lived beta was “valuable” nevertheless: “Our long-term plans for World Restructuring remain unchanged. We still intend to approach feature development iteratively and keep you informed of progress every step of the way, including the successes and failures.”