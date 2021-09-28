Neverwinter says its Demogorgon trial isn’t ‘harvesting enough tears’ from players

Neverwinter has had enough with players slapping around its supposedly fearsome Demogorgon. Citing that the trials isn’t “harvesting enough tears” from players, Cryptic is injecting the boss with a solution that’s full of prototype buffing agents.
Instead of merely increasing damage and health values, Hrouda said that he “tore [the boss] to pieces and rebuilt it” with tougher mechanics. To compensate for the increased difficulty, the Demogorgon trial now spits out a themed artifact set.
Source: Neverwinter
