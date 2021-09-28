Neverwinter says its Demogorgon trial isn’t ‘harvesting enough tears’ from players

Neverwinter has had enough with players slapping around its supposedly fearsome Demogorgon. Citing that the trials isn’t “harvesting enough tears” from players, Cryptic is injecting the boss with a solution that’s full of prototype buffing agents.

“We’ve got incredibly detailed reports that track salt levels, and Demogorgon just isn’t pulling its weight like it used to,” Cryptic’s Rob Hrouda said. “I chalk it up to our player-base growing in skill and being just better than they were when Demogorgon first hit the scene.”

Instead of merely increasing damage and health values, Hrouda said that he “tore [the boss] to pieces and rebuilt it” with tougher mechanics. To compensate for the increased difficulty, the Demogorgon trial now spits out a themed artifact set.