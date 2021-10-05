Aliens Fireteam Elite introduces a quickplay feature to join in any campaign mission

Let’s say you’ve cut your way through the campaign of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and you’re hoping to find some other folks to play with when taking on harder versions of the game’s missions. As of last week, an update to the co-op shooter has made that easier thanks to the addition of a quickplay feature, which lets players queue up for any campaign mission that matches their difficulty and challenge card preferences.

The update has also made a few overall changes like improved animations for some emotes, and a host of fixes to bugs related to turret elemental type displays, appropriate tracking for certain enemy-related Tactical Opportunities, and an unintended UI notification for Doc players among other things. There was also a small patch that addressed an issue that prevented players from queuing for Horde Mode while grouped together.

