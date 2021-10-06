Black Desert PC adds the next part of Atoraxxion, opens class reboot forums, and kicks off an autumn event

If you’re among those who are enjoying the fact that Black Desert has dungeon content and you’re a player of the PC version, then you’ll be delighted to learn that this week’s update has introduced the second part of Atoraxxion, known as Sycrakea, the Last Stronghold. Players can look forward to traps, bosses, and plenty of quests and loot. There’s also some special events to celebrate the new instance.

Speaking of events, the autumn season is being celebrated in-game with an Autumn Harvest event, which will yield extra Hard Black Crystal Shards and Sharp Black Crystal Shards from gathering as well as free goodies for playing up to 120 minutes. The latest update has also added new Florchestra instruments for the Shai, some more minor class changes, and a few other updates and adjustments.

Finally, players who are deeply invested in the game’s planned class reboots will likely want to know about the class reboot forums that have opened up, which are sure to be a fount of rational discussion and cool-headed talk. On the subject of class reboots, the Global Lab currently has the rebooted version of the Warrior, Ranger, Striker, Sorceress, and Archer online for players to try out.

