Black Desert adds a card game on PC, suspends Red Battlefield on console, and dates the 2022 Calpheon Ball

It’s time for another week of Black Desert news from all around the game’s hemisphere, and this week PC players are being invited to play a game of poker. More specifically, a game of Yar!, which is similar to poker in that players earn points by combining types of cards into a winning hand. This week’s PC patch also closes the Season+ server, adds new furnishings for the Manor, and makes some changes to Caphras Stones and Black Magic Crystals drop rates in monster zones among other tweaks.

The PC patch has also kicked off a wide variety of events. There’s one focused on the Yar! card game, new login rewards for December, new events focused on Atoraxxion, and some horse taming events including one that grants the chance at the winged Mythical Arduanatt horse.



Over on console, the latest patch has fixed an issue with a main quest in Serendia and closed down the Red Battlefield temporarily due to some stabilization issues that have caused crashing for players entering the instance. Console players will also want to note the end date of their own Season+ server, which is confirmed for Saturday, December 8th.

While we’re in the mindset of saving calendar dates, there are a couple of big dates for all Black Desert fans to note: The start of the 2022 Calpheon Ball, which will be held on Tuesday, December 11th, for PC and console players, and Wednesday, December 12th, for mobile players. Fans can look forward to another event of entertainment, community activities, and reveals for content coming to the MMORPG in the future.

