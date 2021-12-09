DDO and LOTRO welcome the winter holidays — and throw in something a little extra

It’s officially the season for snow, gifts, and… dinosaurs? This is SSG we’re talking about, so just about anything is possible! Both Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons and Dragons Online activated their winter events today, with the former taking players to Winter-home and the latter baking some cookies for Festivult.

But that’s not quite all for either MMO. DDO handed out a free quest to everyone called Dread Sea Scrolls: “Foxpaw the Gatekeeper has a plan to destroy Codex Pages once and for all — what could possibly go wrong? Encounter pirates, raptors, and even a mysterious island appearing off the Stormreach Harbor!”

And LOTRO activated its newly revamped help system to assist players in solving various issues. “We have made a change to the way submitting a ticket in-game looks and operates, and this guide will get you the information you need,” the studio said.