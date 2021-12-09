Kickstarter goes crypto with new decentralized blockchain protocol

Just in case you didn’t already distrust Kickstarter enough, the company has announced plans to pivot to crypto in an attempt to recapture relevance, and it won’t hurt that a large portion of the base of people ready and willing to throw money at dreams and schemes nowadays are already enmeshed in the crypto life.
In its announcement yesterday, Kickstarter reps say they’re “supporting the development of a decentralized crowdfunding protocol that will make it possible for people to launch and fund creative projects anywhere, whether it’s on Kickstarter.com or someplace else on the web.” It’ll use a “carbon-negative” open-source public blockchain, Celo, to “[enable] everyone who is interested in the promise of crowdfunding to help build its future and have a say and stake in how it works.”
“In the coming years, we believe large swaths of the internet will be reconstructed from the ground up by open and decentralized networks of contributors, who participate in the design, operation, governance and even ownership of the technology themselves. We believe that helping build the infrastructure and tools that help bring creative projects to life is an important and exciting way for us to serve our mission.”
Most of my KS experience is with board games. Stuff like Root, Cthulhu Wars, Vast, Tiny Epic Galaxies, and a few others. I’m not a fan of this stuff but now Gamefound has been gaining traction in competition with Kickstarter, so maybe more board game designers will go there now instead.
No Fucking Thanks
I expect them to backpedal on this, but we’ll see.
it’s the singularity of bullshit
reading through it, i’m not even sure what it has to do with blockchain.
“essentially create a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality. This will live on a public blockchain, and be available for collaborators, independent contributors, and even Kickstarter competitors, from all over the world to build upon, connect to, or use”
what does that even mean? a blockchain is essentially a tamper-proof ledger. it’s not really a development platform. it’s halfway between a log file and a database, that people can’t alter without being discovered. how do you get from A to B on this?
““Blockchain technology is a powerful tool to create and align decentralized and distributed networks of people ”
goddam no, that’s not what a blockchain is. they have some kind of functionality that may utilize a blockchain at some touchpoints, but it’s more a buzzword here than anything else
Kickstarter seems good for books–especiallu from known authors or folk making pen and paper RPGs. Items you can deliver as PDFs? 👍
Card games or board games? Kinda 👍. Having to deliver physical items is the complicating factor, especially during a global supply shortage. But again, it’s a relatively quick manufacturing process and wood and paper is fairly commonplace.
MMOs? As someone has commented on these forums months if not years ago, they have a bad track record due to long development times, long service times, long commitment time. That’s at best more of a Patreon subscription than a one-off Kickstarter funding.
Also that press release is so vague that it’s sad.
They’re trying to destroy whatever trust is left in us.
They’re consistent, i’ll give them that.
