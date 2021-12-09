Swords of Legends Online opens up the Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace raid

You’d think that the worst thing you would experience from someplace called the Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace is seeing extremely nice flowers that nobody in said palace would want the general public to see, but in the case of Swords of Legends Online, what you’re getting when entering its Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace raid is a freakin’ three-headed dragon thing. And a… vine demon? Basically, pretty flowers are in very short supply.

“This raid isn’t for the faint-hearted! In a group of ten to twenty players, you’ll have to face four ruthless adversaries: Lying in wait for you are the mysterious Rain Flower, the occult witchdoctor Kasangdu, the insatiable Red Hydra and Tao Pianxian, a female spirit fox who’s out for your blood. Will you defeat them?”

This new raid is the centerpiece of today’s patch, which notes the instance is available in easy and normal modes, along with details of new biographies and a few bug fixes. The patch for NA players is now available after a bit of a delay, so SOLO players can stop and smell the Rain Flower, though it probably will not approve of you doing so.

