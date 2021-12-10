Dauntless adjusts its currencies with an eye toward simplifying and reducing currency types

While Dauntless’ recent update did some big things like add a new monster to hunt and adjust one of its weapons, it also did something that might have slipped under the radar but still sought to make an impact: reduce the number of currencies.

For those who missed it, combat merits and exploration merits were merged together, making combat merits the singular currency for unlocking features in the Slayer’s Path. According to the post, the intention is to simplify the character progression system. The update also replaced ace chips with aetherdust, once again with an eye for simplifying the cell fusion system. Players who had both of the old currency types saw them converted to the new ones at a ratio of 1:1 and 1:12 respectively.

The devs promise further currency tweaks are coming in future patches with the overall goal being to reduce the number of them. In the meantime, Slayers now have at least a couple less coin types in their purses.

