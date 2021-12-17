Activision-Blizzard published its representation data, admitting it has ‘a lot of work to do’

Activision-Blizzard Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre sent ’round a press release this week attempting to send a strong signal to the studio’s workforce that hiring practices are about to shift significantly in the near future.

After making data available regarding Activision-Blizzard’s current workforce demographics, Alegre said that the studio is vowing to increase the hires of both women and minorities in the coming years. Currently, Activision-Blizzard is made up of 24% women and 36% minorities. “Within our business units, however, these numbers vary widely – with some exceeding this industry comparison and others behind,” he admits, which along with pay distribution, advancement opportunities, and harassment of women and minorities is the very problem workers and even outgoing executives have long since called out.

“While representation company-wide is similar to our peer gaming companies in the United States, this is wholly inadequate in my mind. We will do better. We have a lot of work to do as we build an organization where diversity is as much a core value as innovation,” Alegre wrote.

Activision-Blizzard did post its company representation data and reiterated that it’s investing $250 million to “accelerate opportunities for diverse talent.”

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the ongoing discrimination scandal and ABK’s move earlier this month to lay off yet another chunk of staff this year, bolstering the unionization effort at the company that Activision-Blizzard has openly sought to quash.

Source: Activision Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company and the industry has called for Bobby Kotick’s resignation following fresh reports on his misdeeds.
Arktouros

Yea going to take a long, long time to fix that issue for sure they should really probably bump that goal date from 2025 towards 2030. They’re likely going to lose the next year or two due to reputation alone before things settle back to where they were.

2 minutes ago
Bree Royce
Staff
Bree Royce

Yeah they fucked up the whole Jen Oneal thing so badly that women and minorities are literally quitting – why would anyone willingly sign up to be an underpaid token now?

18 seconds ago
Reader
Danny Smith

Why? Like what did they think people would do in reaction to the corporate version of “s-s-some of my freinds are minorities!”?

“We are going to do X in the future” yeah sure. We will believe it when we see it, which like most times is fucking never ever for this company.

26 minutes ago
Turing fail
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Turing fail

When I was a highschool-aged kid I threw a party while my folks were out of town. The resulting mess was so epic, I considered just setting fire to the house vs. trying to clean up. Maybe ActiBlizz should just “burn to the ground”?

40 minutes ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Ken from Chicago

Rock

Acti-Bliz, reaping what they have sown.

Hard place

47 minutes ago
Robert
Reader
Robert

I honestly have a hard time imagining anyone at all sending in employment applications to this company right now, be they women, minorities, or otherwise.

49 minutes ago
Reader
Krzysztof Czajka

Who tf cares about diversity when you don’t respect people who are not cis white straight men? At that rate, they will run out of women and minorities to hire.

1 hour ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

This suit saying they have a lot of work to do only days after another officer was openly union busting shows all that needs to be shown from this company. They are who we thought they were. Full stop.

DzPe1ZyUcAEtvze.jpg
1 hour ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

The gall of this company is impressive. They’ve been using this shield of “we’re doing representative changes” to punish every nay-sayer inside their building for a while now, but everytime new factual info comes out, they bend over and “we have to do better”.

Really? You do? You don’t fucking say. It’s laughable how we let them keep getting away with this shit. They have no shame in just apologizing while letting bad culture run rampant and we allow them.

1 hour ago