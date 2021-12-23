Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s January schedule is light on legends, heavy on potential

Pokemon GO‘s January is looking like a mixed bag. On the one hand, we know the “mysterious door” quest line will resolve at the end of the month, but on the other, the known list of Pokemon being featured this month leaves a lot to be desired.

We are getting a new Mega Pokemon again, along with some potential catch-up events. PvP players may be winning January, though with a certain new Pokemon game coming out on January 28th, 2022, Niantic may be playing this one close to the chest.

Niantic’s official announcement is more visual than usual, but let’s break down the vital aspects of January’s events that may not be so easy to see in pictures. For example, January 7th’s release of Mega Aerodactyl, originally datamined in October 2020, marks our first Mega rock type. Barring any move shakeups, it should perform similarly to Mega Tyranitar whenever it’s released, but Aerodactyl’s part Flying-type means the candy generation bonus can be spread much wider than Ttar. Rock type candy generation is particularly important to have should we get a Fossil-based event, as all Fossil pokemon (which tend to run from rare to very rare) are part Rock-type, aside from Generation 8. You may want to consider investing in a good Aerodactyl.

Speaking of Megas and investments, January’s research breakthrough is not only Onix but Mega-Steelix Mega Energy. If you’re a cold-weather player, evolving a good Onix to Steelix can help you better farm steel-types, though Mega Steelix can also help new/returning players who lack Steelix generate Meltan candy, as the pokemon is quite useful, and thanks to its Mythical Status and three-day use “incense,” it’s one of the most accessible power-pokemon available, especially in terms of having access to XL Candy. We’ve talked about how useful Pokemon Home is in general, but for those who haven’t gotten it at least for easy Meltan access, go grab the app and follow this guide.

While Onix and its Mega Energy as a reward is a severe disappointment for most power players, it could be a nice catch-up mechanic for casuals, especially as January 19th through February 1st will see an electric-and-steel event stylized after the Kanto Power Plant. Mega Steelix should be useful to give bonuses in raids against any Electric or Steel-types, though the spawns from the games aren’t exactly impressive beyond the plant being home to Zapdos. We don’t have many details yet (though we’ll update when we do). Do note that the event falls during the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus; the game does have a new Voltorb, and this event is supposed to close out the “mysterious door” questline, so perhaps this event will be how it’s introduced into Pokemon GO.

Speaking of events, we do know there will be a short New Year’s event from December 31st through January 4th, and from dataminers we know Hoothoot and Slowking are getting outfits, but that’s about all so far.

There’s also the January 7th through 13th event that mentions both Johto (of February’s special event) and Sinnoh, where Legends is taking place. As you can imagine, information is short beyond something about “mountains,” so keep an eye out for updates.

This month’s spotlight hours are really boring pokemon, barring any major gameplay or move shakeups, but it’s important to note that January 4th and 25th are double transfer days, so if you can save box cleaning for a bit, those are the days to take out the poke-trash. For newer players looking to get more meltan or certain quest-pokemon reward candy, save those for the double candy event on January 18.

The raid schedule isn’t much better. Heatran has some uses, but it and Regice are a bit more PvP-oriented. Shock Drive Genesect is new, but certainly not great for raiders, though an electric move does give it coverage against Flying-types in PvP.

Last, but not least, January 16th’s Community Day will feature Walrein. It’s not looking great as a raiding pokemon, but it may be interesting in PvP, though it also competes with fan-favorite Lapras. At least shiny spheal is relatively new and good looking, but cold weather players who have to brave the outdoors may be happy to have an excuse not to go hard for this community day.

With Legends coming out on January 28th, there may be some key details Niantic isn’t ready to share. Maybe even a whole event. We do feel certain that it’ll be tied in somehow as we mentioned while covering December and the Season of Heritage, but Niantic does enjoy its drip feed of info throughout the month, so we’ll continue to try to keep you readers in the loop as best we can.

Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!