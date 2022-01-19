Terraria releases Journey’s End on the Switch version at long last

Back in 2020, Terraria fans reached the end of their journeys. The game did, anyway, with the release of the rather suitably named Journey’s End update that brought a whole lot of new features to the game and closed the major update cycle. It was a big deal. Now owners of the game on the Nintendo Switch can get in on the fun as well, as the update has been released on the console along with features specific to the Switch, like two-player tabletop play.

But wait, there’s more! If you have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and have been wondering about why people like Terraria so much but been reluctant to dive in yourself, you can actually jump in for free starting on January 26th until February 1st. You can even pre-load the game now. Whether or not that will convince you to buy the game and keep playing will depend on your personal preferences, but if you’re curious, why not sate that curiosity?

https://youtu.be/H77Zfzy4LWw

Source: Press release