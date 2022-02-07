Mortal Online 2 is adding new continents temporarily to handle population load

The login and connection woes are continuing on for Mortal Online 2, but that apparently hasn’t stopped the sandbox MMORPG from continuing to see a growing player head count, and while the devs at Star Vault have done things like kick out a queue patch and shortened the AFK timer among other things, an additional measure is being planned: making multiple temporary versions of the Myrland continent to spread the population out.

The above message from Star Vault CEO Henrik Nystrom in the game’s official Discord explains that these additional Myrland continents can be traveled back and forth between them much like Haven instances are now, and guild and character status will remain persistent, but these extra versions of the mainland will not allow for building – only the original Myrland will.



This is a temporary step in order to allow everyone to play while the devs continue to work on improving server capacity, as Nystrom is still digging his heels into the idea of having a single world that everyone can experience together. All-new continents are also still being worked on, but for now it’s extra Myrlands all the way down. These new mainlands are set to arrive in a few days’ time; a final date will be announced as soon as one is pinned down.

We are currently working on adding new servers to the game to resolve the issues that players have been experiencing. We thank everyone for their patience and we will provide a further update soon. Full statement here:https://t.co/FdhsYoyB6I #mmo #mmorpg #mortalonline2 pic.twitter.com/RK2lPONIZx — Mortal Online (@MortalOnline) February 7, 2022