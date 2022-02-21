Mobile MMO A3 Still Alive is adding a dungeon that awards cryptocurrency next month

In a move that publisher Netmarble calls “a prolonged and future-oriented area of investment” that will “provide extensive value to players via digital ownership of items,” the mobile MMO A3: Still Alive will be introducing a new dungeon next month that will award players with a new cryptocurrency. Because if we know MMO players, some of the most wanted loot from a dungeon loot table is coin.

The cryptocoin in question is called Inetrium, which is part of the major rewards from the Interion Dungeon, a level 190 instance. Getting this new cryptocurrency is not as simple as seeing it drop from said dungeon however; players are able to get Interion Ore provided they have energized a Feather of Protection, which can then be refined into the Inetrium crypto. According to a video linked with the announcement, Inetrium coins will be “a currency for growth in-game” and will have real-world value for real-world economic transactions. “Eventually.” Said video is located below.

In other news from Netmarble, the company’s US arm will be joining with mobile developer Kabam, creators of the mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions. This is the next step for Kabam, as Netmarble acquired the studio in 2017. Netmarble US president Simon Sim will become Kabam’s new COO while also leading Netmarble US and subsidiary studio Kung Fu Factory. This joining of hands is lauded as a way for Kabam to “have the scale and enhanced capabilities to excel in game publishing and compete more effectively in today’s ever-changing market.”

