Closers adds a new LEGION Program encounter and engages several events in newest patch

Now and again, you just need a nice, quiet instance where your chosen member of the Closers roster can slap the ever-loving stuffing out of all sorts of enemies. That’s part of what’s available to the game in its latest update, which opens the LEGION Program dungeon for level 88 characters.

This dungeon reads like a sort of high-level training program scenario, as it promises dungeons featuring insectican, deepsea, and machinary armor type monsters in one instance. The goal in the LEGION Program is simple: clear 10 waves of monsters as fast as possible, with more rewards waiting for clearing more waves. There’s also extra rewards on offer for players who clear a LEGION Program that is marked as a daily mission.

The new patch otherwise kicks off a swath of events, including one tied to the new LEGION Program dungeon, the game’s Closers Day Event, and the start of Mock Battle Season 3, which is offering login goodies between now and March 16th.