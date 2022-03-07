Bethesda files a new trademark for Spyteam, a possible team multiplayer shooter

There are few things more tantalizing than major unannounced games from big game developers. Bethesda has more than a few secrets hidden behind closed doors, but we may now have confirmation of one particular title that’s been the subject of rumors over the past year: Spyteam.

Sharp eyes noted that Bethesda filed a new trademark for Spyteam back on January 28th, perhaps signaling movement on this game in 2022. The last time we heard anything about Spyteam was in a similar trademark filing back in 2018.

There are indications that Spyteam will be a multiplayer title being made by one or more of the developers of Fallout 76 at Bethesda’s Austin branch. Some have speculated that Spyteam is the title referred to in a developer’s LinkedIn profile which mentioned working on an “online team-based PvPvE third-person shooter based on a major comic license.”

