PlanetSide 2’s next update is bringing changes to weapon attachments, directive weapons, and overall balance

Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover. For example, the next big update coming to PlanetSide 2 is called the Arsenal Update. So you can pretty much guess that this one isn’t going to necessarily make the graphics prettier or adjust the flight model or add a new landmass; it’s going to change infantry weapons and vehicles.

Specifically, this update is introducing 829 new attachments between 241 weapons with more in progress; making directive weapons capable of accepting attachments as well as introducing characteristics that lean into faction identity or class strength; running a balance pass over infantry and vehicles; and introducing empire-specific Basilisks, empire-specific mines, and class-specific grenades.

The update is set to enter PTR testing later this weekend followed by another build the week after. In the meantime, those who shoot guns in the game – i.e., everyone – will probably want to get a look at what’s coming.