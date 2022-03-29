Minecraft Dungeons developer collaborates with Bethesda on Fallout 76

Everyone likes a good team-up, especially if it results in even more quality and content for their favorite games. Fallout 76 players should at least be intrigued to hear that studio Double Eleven announced a collaboration with Bethesda to work on the post-apocalyptic title.

“We are excited to be able to announce publicly that we’ve recently begun working with Bethesda Game Studios to create new challenges for players of Fallout 76,” Double Eleven said. “Bethesda and Double Eleven began speaking in late 2020, and since then we’ve worked together on a host of exciting new content that will be enjoyed by this passionate community of fans later in 2022.”

The Minecraft Dungeons and Rust studio didn’t say what, exactly, it would be making for Fallout 76, only that the assembled team is “passionate about the series” and considers the collab “a dream come true.”