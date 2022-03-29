Massively OP Podcast Episode 366: A blunder and a blunderbuss

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about the future of Guild Wars 2, the newest classes for Black Desert and Elyon, sad layoffs at Gamigo, the latest weapon for New World, and what helps MMOs go the distance.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, DDO, GW2, City of Heroes
- News: Guild Wars 2 commits to a fourth expansion
- News: New World teases the blunderbuss while Amazon’s head steps down
- News: Gamigo sees layoffs around RIFT and Trove
- News: Black Desert’s Drakania class is on the way
- News: Elyon’s got two classes, PvP flagging, and more coming
- Voicemail: What helps MMOs go the distance?
- Mailbag: Volunteering for MMOs and blogging
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 366
- Podcast theme: “Black Powder” from New World
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement