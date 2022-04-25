ArcheAge opens a cherry blossom festival, adds a little witch house, and releases Charybdis on new server

It’s something of a mixed bag out of ArcheAge in the MMORPG’s most recent update. One of the top items of interest to players is the start of a cherry blossom festival that will transform Villanelle into a peace zone to let players take up a variety of seasonal quests for Festival Coins. The event runs between now and Thursday, May 5th.

As for the rest of the patch content, players can remodel the Little Witch House into a Little Witch Pinnacled House for some presumed extra fanciness, enter the Drill Camp Arena daily, and adds content to the game’s fourth new server including the Charybdis boss fight and new lunagem items. There’s also some bug fixes in the update as well; specifics await in the patch notes.