Halo Infinite’s Season 2 roadmap angers some fans despite explanation of work-life balance

The next season of Halo Infinite has been promising long-standing fans of the series a lot of features, but the timing of those features was not quite so spelled out. That is until 343 Industries put out a roadmap post.

Some of the primary multiplayer features are on target for the release including new maps for Arena and BTB modes, three new game modes, and a battle pass. Other features are being shuffled ahead, including network campaign co-op for sometime in late August and an open beta of the Forge feature sometime in September. The post explains that much of this cadence is meant to cater to the “priority zero” of striking work/life balance for the devs.

“We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly. Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we’re also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate.”

Regrettably, a large number of fans on the game’s subreddit are displeased in spite of the reasoning behind the roadmap’s pacing. Many players (in very unkind terms) are calling the content updates too little too late or failed promises, while other reactions blame upper management for what’s perceived as anemic updates and bad release timing. The full roadmap can be seen below; click on the image to expand it.