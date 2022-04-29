Snag a new-player bonus pack key for IGG’s multiplayer Castle Clash

IGG’s PC-and-mobile multiplayer battle royale Castle Clash has a fresh round of keys for in-game items for our readers to give you a leg up on the competition, whether you’re thumb-clicking your way through arenas, guild wars, or co-op dungeons.

Each key unlocks the following: Resource Select Box I, Breakthrough Select Box I, Castle Chest V, Event Coin, Jar of Gems, Magic Powder, Prime Hero Card V, Hero Card (Official Events), Hero Skin Scraps Box V, Honor Badge Pack III, EXP Pack III, Mastery Essence I, Title Talent Badge, Legendary Hero Vestige, Work Hammer V, Prime Insignia Chest III, Insignia Enhance Rock III, Spawning Agent, Pet Essence, Gear Scroll (Gold).

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









1994 keys left!

To redeem your code, enter your IGG ID and key in the game’s redemption page. Your IGG ID can be found by tapping the expandable options button near the “shop” at the bottom-right corner of the interface in-game, then tapping the gear icon. You can redeem your goodies in-game the same way: by tapping the gear icon in-game to open settings, then tapping on the gift box icon at the right to enter your code.

Do note that keys work only for new players who register between today and May 31st, anywhere in the world, and only once per account. Keys expire May 31st, 2022, so you’ve got just one month to redeem them.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!