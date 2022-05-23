Babylon’s Fall extends its second season for three months to re-evaluate its future roadmap

Call us cynical, but we have the vague impression that all is not quite going according to plan when it comes to Babylon’s Fall. Case in point, the game is officially extending its second season of content for three months in order to “re-evaluate the game’s development roadmap,” which means that the season will now run until November 29th. The season should still arrive on the previously scheduled date of May 31st, with a variety of updates and improvements based on player feedback coming along with the patch.

Exactly what the re-evaluation will be remains to be seen, although it seems likely that it will include some evaluation of the fact that the game is currently below 50 average players over the last 30 days. We’ve already examined what seems to have happened to the title, but it’s pretty clear that Babylon’s Fall is not lighting the world on fire as hoped. In summary, uh… enjoy the game now if it’s your jam because this feels more than a little ominous.