Whatever happened to Square-Enix’s Babylon’s Fall?

When we first tried out Babylon’s Fall in beta, we said it was a decent enough starting point that needed some launch polish. Spoiler warning: That didn’t happen. Not that it mattered because nobody showed up to play anyhow, and the last word from the developers was basically promising that everything is fine to an empty auditorium. So what happened to Square-Enix and Platinum Games’ looter-slasher? Well, it fell to one concurrent player at one point. Which would be hilarious even if the one concurrent player didn’t identify himself.

Rock Paper Shotgun took the opportunity to interview the intrepid soul occupying an amusement park no one asked for or cared to visit, Dashiell Wood. It seems pretty clear that Wood’s primary interest in playing is in the fact that the game dressed up for a party and no one came, but it’s an interesting interview just the same, with Wood noting that one of the game’s big problems is that it simply looks unnecessarily ugly due to a color wash. Fortunately, the game is above one concurrent player on Steam Charts as of this writing; less fortunately, the peak is still under 200 players over the last 30 days, so this is not precisely a bright side.

Not a joke this is literally me https://t.co/bSB3dfCId7 — dash (@dashiellwood) May 7, 2022