NetEase Connect unveils a cavalcade of new titles and updates to existing games for PC and mobile

Earlier this month, publisher NetEase announced a special event known as NetEase Connect that would showcase new games and updates to existing games. Now that the broadcast has come and gone, it’s time to get a rundown on all of the shiny new things headed for PC and mobile gaming fans.

We’ll begin with Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, the multiplayer CCG that was first announced in February. The game now has a shiny new trailer as well as plans to release globally this year.

Another game that’s within our general scope, the strategy war game The Lord of the Rings: Rise of War, is feeling celebratory with events involving a Hobbit cuisine with Merry and Pippin and fireworks from Gandalf.

Naraka: Bladepoint is now available on mobile platforms as of today, promising an experience that’s been designed from the ground up for the platform. The battle royale fighter is also seeing a new character in the form of Takeda Nobutada.

Sci-fi multiplayer title Infinite Lagrange is introducing an identity system that will bring new missions and settlement goals, as well as legacy items this coming summer.

As for new games, the NetEase Connect event announced the 2v4 stealth game Mission Zero, the multiplayer zombie shooter ZOZ: Final Hour where defeated players turn into zombies themselves, a survival game known as Once Be Human that right now has only a Twitter presence, and a 15v15 vehicular battler called Tank Company.

