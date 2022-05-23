Mythforce infuses co-op dungeon crawling with the spirit of ’80s cartoons

The ’80s called — they want their heroes back.

If you miss the brash colorful adventures of Saturday morning cartoons from back in the day, you may want to give Mythforce a look. This co-op dungeon crawler boasts a whole lot of personality in its looks and four playable characters, putting one in mind of the old Dungeons & Dragons cartoon or Gauntlet.

“Inspired by beloved ’80s cartoons, MythForce unites swords & sorcery with gripping first-person combat in a roguelite adventure fit for Saturday mornings,” said developer Beamdog. “Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with friends to take on an ever-changing Castle of Evil!”

Mythforce recently went into early access on the Epic Game Store. It’s got a roadmap that covers the next year of development, with features on the way including a quest system, episodes, a new playable hero, and a better comms system.