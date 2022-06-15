Snag a Conqueror’s Blade Runic Knight pack key from My.Games and MOP

Conqueror’s Blade players are currently in hell! Helheim, that is, as last week’s update released a new seasonal campaign “inspired by sea-faring Viking raiders” who “seek to re-establish their empire on new and distant shores.” To herald the release, My.Games has granted Massively OP a stack of Runic Knight pack keys for our readers!

My.Games values the pack at $32.50; it includes the Runic Knight Hero Attire (Hero Set), a three-day Premium Account pass (Premium), and 10 Battle Unit XP Cards (Booster).

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









459 keys left!

Here’s how to redeem your code:

Navigate to https://conqblade.com and log into your Conqueror’s Blade account

Navigate to https://conqblade.com/promocode, enter the code, and select the VIEW CODE CONTENTS button

You should see a message displaying the contents of the code; select the ACTIVATE PROMO CODE button.

You should see the “YOU SUCCESSFULLY ACTIVATED YOUR PROMO CODE” confirmation message. Prizes should then be delivered, but My.Games say that sometimes the player will need to transfer the items to their character via the web storage.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!