V Rising hits 2M copies sold, discusses its atmospheric music

Survival sandbox V Rising continues to see its star climb, as Stunlock Studios announced this afternoon that it’s now sold 2M copies during its first month of early access.

Meanwhile, if your game is full of vampires, you’d better believe that getting the tone correct in the game’s musical score is a big part of the assignment. V Rising is striking such a tone with its music, and the devs are eager to tell players all about it in both blog and video formats. The blog (naturally) features composer Aleksandria Migova, who talks about her arrival to the games industry from DJing at clubs, to finding the right instruments for V’s soundscape, to what the vampiric and horror themes mean to the game’s overall feel. The post further shares several other pieces of Migova’s work for other Stunlock Studios titles including Battlerite and Source of Madness. Of course, the related video offers some more tasty tunes to soak in, which we’ve got embedded below.



If something feels a bit different, that's because there was a small patch today with feature updates, seven new languages, and balance changes! 🦇https://t.co/un03gFxxtZ#VRising #patch pic.twitter.com/fON2yXONrA — V Rising (@VRisingGame) June 16, 2022