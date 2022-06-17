EVE Online votes into office its 17th player council

Whittling down a field of 44 down to a final selection of 10, EVE Online’s players have decided the next roster for the Council of Stellar Management. The nominations and campaign period began back in May, with the final vote taking place earlier this month.

According to CCP, “The Council of Stellar Management is a player advocacy group, consisting of 10 members democratically elected by the players to advise and assist CCP in the continuous development of EVE Online. The CSM brings focused and structured feedback from the community to CCP and represents their views and interests.”

The 17th Council will hold office for a year, although CSM members can be re-elected up to two more times. And not only will CSM members take part in online discussions with the studio, but they will also be invited to an (all expenses paid) optional five-day summit in Iceland for face-to-face meetings.

New Eden has decided!! Congrats to all 44 candidates who ran through the intense CSM campaign season. Some great conversations were had, and prompted fantastic discussions. We greatly look forward to working with CSM 17#Tweetfleet #EVEOnline #CSM17 #NewEdenDecides pic.twitter.com/8iYBMzsuxB — EVE Online (@EveOnline) June 16, 2022