Fortnite introduces more skins and items from Naruto and the ability to fight against Darth Vader

Murgrammeth, the Ever-Ravening Ur Beast, Subsumer of Pop Culture – otherwise known in this reality as Fortnite – is once again tossing as many popular characters as it can into its stew pot. The latest additions? Additional characters from the anime Naruto and a battle against Darth Vader himself.

For Naruto fans, there are skins for characters Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata, as well as a variety of Naruto-themed items coming to the cash shop, while the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure map will also be open for a limited time. It’s all due to land to the game on Thursday, June 23rd, but but before then players can take part in the returning Nindo Community Challenges to unlock related rewards.



Fortnite also saw Darth Vader’s arrival to the battle royale shooter in today’s update. Players are invited to try and find Vader and defeat him for the opportunity to pick up his lightsaber and use it themselves. In addition, the E-11 blaster weapons have also made a return, which can be found by either defeating Stormtroopers that are alongside Vader or in Imperial Chests at Vader Landing Sites.

The update otherwise adds social tags, a looking for party feature, bonus styles in the latest Battle Pass, and a balance adjustment to the Reality Sapling.