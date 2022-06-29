Warcraft Arclight Rumble’s mini talents are at the forefront of this week’s beta patch

Testing continues apace for Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Blizzard’s attempt to bring the fantasy franchise to the mobile space. In this week’s Beta Update 0.9.2, the studio pushed out quality-of-life improvements and tuning for the “mini” character talent trees.

In fact, the devs had a few words to say about how talents are balanced in Arclight Rumble: “The goal for talents, with rare exception, is to make units better at what they are good at instead of changing their roles. Melee minis with talents that killed flying units changed their role a bit too much. Similarly, talents like Meat and Bones changed unit matchups substantially. Lastly, the prevalence of stuns, especially passive ones from ranged or unbound minis has been reduced.”

Blizzard said that it’s working on a content patch for the beta. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is supposed to release some time later this year.