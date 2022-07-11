Skyforge brings back the Gorgonides in latest season and launches an event for exoskeleton parts

The Gorgonides are back in Skyforge on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox as part of the newest piece of seasonal content added to the MMORPG last week. Players on these platforms can move their way up through 20 levels’ worth of special rewards waiting in the event’s Invasion Pass by taking on seasonal challenges, including cosmetics, exoskeleton modules, and the Sir Knightley companion among other things.

On the subject of exoskeleton modules, Nintendo Switch players have their own special event that will award brand-new exoskeleton parts, Victor’s medals, and other goodies over the course of two circles’ worth of rewards. This event will run until Thursday, July 21st.