Lost Ark breaks down the Arcanist advanced class arriving on July 20

July 20th will see another new advanced class arrive to Lost Ark, which means that Amazon Games is keen to tell players all about what this magical card-slinging spellcaster is capable of in a new post.

The Arcanist’s skills are broken up into three different categories: normal, stacking, and ruin. Normal skills are… well, they’re normal, adding power to the class’ specialty meter, while stacking and ruin skills work in concert, with the former building up stacks that are then used to devastating effect by the latter. Meanwhile, when the Arcanist’s meter is full, a random card is drawn from a deck, which can then be used to engage a wide variety of different buffs.



When this new update arrives, players can look forward to various events that will help them push an Arcanist (or any other character) through to higher item levels including a Punika Powerpass that immediately pushes a character to item level 1302, an express event that helps an item level 1302 character reach item level 1370 in short order, and two North Vern Powerpasses for every player.

Meanwhile, the game had to extend the maintenance window of a patch that’s being applied today, but it’s up now. This update is a small one, making a couple of fixes and reducing the damage of Dancing Queen Rekiel on Heartbeat island.

