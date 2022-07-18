Black Desert PC unveils the Drakania awakening, takes entries for invite-only ‘early access’ on July 22

It was only a matter of time until the recently introduced Drakania class of Black Desert got her awakening, and that time is fast approaching for PC players, as some details of the awakened version of the draconic battler are now coming to light.

The Drakania awakening has gotten a full preview post and an associated video that showcases her new skills, which involve her using two spears and the ability to switch between Hexeblood and Dragonblood states. While in Hexeblood form, the two spears unleash swift and agile barrages of attacks, while the Dragonblood state transforms one spear into an immense dragon horn that can be used as a shield or a bludgeoning weapon.

This new version of the Drakania will be offered ahead of time in an “early access” event, allowing players to take the awakening for a spin between Friday, July 22nd, and Wednesday, July 27th. In order to be selected for this event, players have to leave a comment on the preview post with the #Awakening hashtag. A total of 100 players – 50 from NA and 50 from the EU – will be drawn from the pool of entrants.